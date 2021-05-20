GARRETT — Walter Ross Kern, age 86, died on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Garrett, Indiana.
Mr. Kern was born on Aug. 3, 1934, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Arthur and Ethel (Benjamin) Kern. His parents preceded him in death.
He graduated from Avilla High School in 1952.
His first wife, Ann Carroll Wright, preceded him in death on June 18, 1989.
He then married Shirley Helen Bledsoe on May 24, 1991, at their Kendallville home.
Walt was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Avilla.
He worked as a machinist at Reliable Tool for many years and then worked 30 years at Hymatic, before retiring in 1999.
Walt had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and camping with family and friends over the years. He was also an avid IU Basketball fan.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Helen Kern, of Avilla; son, Mark and Pat Kern, of Fairland; daughter, Cheryl and Eric Stadtfeld, of Kendallville; stepdaughter, Shawn and Matt Pettit, of Ashley; sister, Gloria “Jeanne” Zielinski, of New Bern, North Carolina; grandchildren, Ryan Kern, of Lawrence, Brittany Crabill, of Greensburg and Bryson Stadtfeld, of Kendallville; two step-granddaughters, Jessica Roby, of Butler and Jasmine Pettit, of Ashely; and six great-grandchildren.
Walt was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Ann; brothers, Russell and Dean Kern; and a sister, Arlene Hart.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, following the visitation at 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Parkview Noble Hospice.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Walt’s hospice nurses, Lorie and Connie and caregiver, Linda.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
