Clarence Kreider
SOUTH WHITLEY — Clarence H. Kreider, 92, of South Whitley, Indiana, died at 5:44 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, where he was admitted the previous week.
Born on Feb. 27, 1929, in Cleveland Township, Whitley County, Indiana, he was a son of the late LeRoy C. and Esther May (Koontz) Kreider.
He spent his formative years in the South Whitley area, where he graduated from South Whitley High School in 1947.
On Sept. 16, 1950, he married Carole A. Leaf. They always made their home in Cleveland Township. Carole died on April 7, 2020.
Inducted into the U.S. Army on May 9, 1951, he served during the Korean conflict. He was honorably discharged on March 14, 1953.
Clarence began his carpentry work career with Riley Keller Construction for 13 years, then with Gerald Baker for 25 years. He completed his work career as a self-employed carpenter, mainly framing and finish trim work.
Clarence enjoyed most sports but particularly liked watching IU basketball. Applying his career skills at home, he made furniture and shelving.
Surviving are a son, Tod (Traci) Kreider, of South Whitley; a grandson, Tayler (Kelli) Kreider, of South Whitley; and great-grandchildren, Kaden and Kole Kreider.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Lee Kreider; and a sister, Donna Jean Green.
The funeral service is at noon on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Smith & Sons Miller Chapel.
Burial is at South Whitley Cemetery with Military Honors.
Visitation is from 10 a.m., until the time of service on Saturday, at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Collamer Christian Church.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
