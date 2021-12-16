KENDALLVILLE — Martha Jane Leas, age 74, of Kendallville, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.
Mrs. Leas was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Jan. 21, 1947, to Asa Lee Collins and Arlene Josephine (Crow) Bollinger.
She married Kenneth Earl Leas on Aug. 27, 1965, in Angola, Indiana, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 13, 2001.
Survivors include sons, Randy and Brenda Leas, of Kendallville and Earl and Stacey Leas, of Coldwater, Michigan; daughters, Tena and Kerry Ernsberger, of Avilla, Lori and Tim Brandon, of LaOtto, Penny and Greg Silberg, of Auburn and Jane and Mike Burnside, of Manton, Michigan; 22 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; brother, Wyman and Wilma Collins, of New Haven; and sister, Ruth Aker, of Avilla.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth, in 2001; sister, Mary Forker; and grandson, Andrew N. Brandon, in 2010.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, from 3-7 p.m., at Destiny Family of Faith in Kendallville.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Destiny Family of Faith, with Pastor Mike Albaugh and Pastor Rick Forker officiating.
Burial will take place at Brushy Chapel Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Noble County Humane Shelter.
Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
