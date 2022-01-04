ANGOLA — Kim Marie Allen, 58, of Angola, Indiana, passed away after a long battle with cancer on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on July 1, 1963, in Angola, Indiana, to Wayne and Anita May (Montgomery) Allen.
Kim graduated from Angola High School in 1981.
She had worked at Handy & Harman Automotive in Angola, Indiana, for 18 years. She retired from the Angola High School cafeteria, where she retired in 2019, after 10 years of being “The Lunch Lady”.
Kim loved to play softball and watch softball, especially Oklahoma University. She also enjoyed watching Notre Dame Football. But most of all she loved her family and her doggies.
Surviving are her sister, Sheila (Jack) O’Brien, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; her beloved nieces, Kalyn Allen, of Angola, Indiana, and Taylor (Steve Cook) O’Brien, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; great-niece, Riot Montgomery Friend; great-nephew, Roczen Wayne Friend; and one great-nephew on the way. Also surviving are her two fur babies, Coco May and Jersey Bear.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Allen; mother, Anita May Allen Milleman; and her stepfather, Roger Milleman.
Following Kim’s wishes, there will be no services at this time.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.
