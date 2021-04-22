CHURUBUSCO — Martha F. Longardner, 92, of Churubusco, Indiana, died on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Longardner was born on Dec. 16, 1928, in Dan, Kentucky, to Henry and Clella (Peyton) Rigsby.
Martha worked for many years as an assembler and lead operator for General Electric in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was a member of Souls Harbor Assembly of God in Auburn, Indiana.
On April 6, 1962, in Howe, Indiana, she married Ned J. Longardner. He survives in Churubusco.
Also surviving are her children, Jacquline (Bob) Johnson, of LaOtto, Indiana, Ritchie (Doris) Ringler, of Fremont, Indiana, Randy (Gail) Ringler, of Avilla, Indiana, Laura (Gary) Allen, of Quincy, Illinois, Kimberly (Dennis) Bucher, of Churubusco, Indiana, and Tracy (Jerry) Lister, of Murphysboro, Tennessee; stepdaughters, Susan Holien, of Mesa, Arizona, and Lori (Kenneth) Lucido, of Garrett, Indiana; 40 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; her siblings, Birdeen Sweet-Hostler, of Angola, Indiana, Silva Martin, of LaGrange, Indiana, Barbara Smith, of Wolcottville, Indiana, Mae Belvin, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Harold Rigsby, of Fayetteville, Tennessee, Ted Rigsby, of Climax, Missouri, and Kenny Rigsby, of Avilla, Indiana.
Preceding her in death were her parents; a daughter, Beckey Wetli; a son, Rickie Rigsby; a stepson, Randy Longardner; and her siblings, Elizabeth Johnson, Victor Rigsby, Janet Miller, Ray Rigsby and Michael Rigsby.
Visitation will take place on Sunday, April 25, 2021, from 2-5 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, with Pastor David Snodderly officiating.
Burial will follow at Woodruff Cemetery in rural Wolcottville, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Souls Harbor Assembly of God, P.O. Box 704, Auburn, IN 46706.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
