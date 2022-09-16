COLDWATER, Mich. — Michael A. Persing, 69, of Coldwater, Michigan, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Angola, Indiana.
He was born on July 29, 1953, in Sturgis, Michigan, to Roland and Marlene (Gasper) Persing.
Michael married Millicent “Millie” (Hansel) on May 24, 1972, and she preceded him in death in 2003.
Michael graduated from Reading High School in 1972, and went on to serve his country in the Army for three years and also the Air Force for 17 years.
He was employed at Dexter Axle until his retirement.
Michael was a member of the American Legion and VFW in Angola.
He loved to go fishing, hunting and attending the races. Michael also loved spending time with his neighbors on the lake. He also attended East Ovid United Brethren Church.
Michael is survived by one daughter, Michele (Steve) Rogers, of Jonesville; one son, Michael (Kimberly) Persing, of Coldwater; two sisters, Robin Annis, of Angola and Rolene Eberts, of Coldwater; and two grandchildren, Tyler Persing and Emily VanEvey.
In addition to his wife, Millie, Michael was preceded in death by his parents; and stepfather, Richard Baker.
A graveside service for Michael A. Persing, will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading, Michigan, with the Rev. Alan Fenstermaker officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel, in Reading.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Alzheimer’s Association.
To view this obituary or send condolences, please visit eaglefuneralhomes.com.
