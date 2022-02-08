SHIPSHEWANA — Annabelle Unternahrer, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died in Goshen, Indiana, with family by her side, on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
Born Annabelle Charlene Graber on April 23, 1936, in her home in Wayland, Iowa, Annabelle was the second born and first surviving child of Amos and Lorene Graber.
Her father; mother; stepfather, Don Meyer; brother, John Lamar (died at birth); sisters, Suzanne Lou (died in infancy), Patricia (Harold) Unternahrer; and stepsister, Donna (Wendell) Meyer Bertsch, preceded her in death.
Surviving siblings include Zelda (Frank) Farmer, Tony (Sharon) Graber; and stepbrother, Kenny (Connie) Meyer.
Annabelle married Daniel Unternahrer on Oct. 4, 1955, and along with Dan had four children, Debra (Gerald) Lee, Barbara (Stanley) Yoder, Rebecca (John Blosser) Unternahrer and Michael (Karen) Unternahrer. Annabelle and Dan are proud to have 15 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank the staff who extended themselves to Annabelle in her last months by providing for her physical needs at Greencroft and through Goshen Hospice.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Rio Grande Bible Ministries (Edinburg, Texas), Menno-Hof (Shipshewana, Indiana), or to Goshen Health Homecare and Hospice.
Visitation will be at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 10 a.m., at Shore Church, Shipshewana. Masks are mandatory for both events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.