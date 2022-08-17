Ted A. Easterday
SOUTH WHITLEY — Ted A. Easterday, 83, of South Whitley, Indiana, died peacefully at his home, in the company of family at 9:40 a.m., on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022.
Born on Aug. 16, 1938, in Larwill, Indiana, he was the only child of the late Clarence P. and Esther (Hartman) Easterday.
Growing up in the South Whitley area, he graduated from South Whitley High School in 1956. He then attended Western Michigan University, deciding that college was not for him, he returned to South Whitley and began his work career.
On Dec. 20, 1958, he married Loretta J. Ulshafer and inherited six brothers and four sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. They became life-long residents of South Whitley.
He began his work career with Chamberlin Products, South Whitley, then American Hoist. He worked for 18 years at South Whitley Trucking, as a dispatcher. After their closure, he went to work for Stumps Printing/Shindigz, South Whitley, where he had 34 years of service, retiring in March 2020.
In the summer months, Ted enjoyed the game of golf, both playing and watching. He participated in several golf leagues. A total of 70 years as a Whitko Sports season ticket holder, he also liked watching Purdue, IU, and Notre Dame sports. He kept birthdays as a special occasion to be celebrated with the family.
Surviving are his loving wife Loretta; daughters, Pamela S. Anglin, of Columbia City and Paula S. (Duane) Shepherd, of Pierceton; grandchildren, Curtis Shepherd, Amanda Shepherd, Gabrielle Anglin and Isabelle Anglin; brothers-in-law, Ed Ulshafer Jr., of Fort Wayne, Terry Ulshafer and Tom Ulshafer, both of South Whitley; and sisters-in-law, Phyllis Ulshafer, of Augusta, Kansas, and Cindy (Terry) Cole, of Warsaw.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by in-laws, Edward Ulshafer and Eloise Ulshafer; brothers-in-law, Jack, Ben and Jim Ulshafer; and sisters-in-law, Marilyn Ulshafer and Kathy Ulshafer; two nieces, Melissa Ulshafer and Cindy Ulshafer; and nephew, Jeff Ulshafer.
A graveside service for friends and family will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at South Whitley Cemetery, 7500 W. S.R. 14, South Whitley.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Sons Miller Chapel, South Whitley.
Preferred memorials in Ted’s honor, are to Cleveland Township Volunteer Fire Department or Eel River Community Church of the Brethren.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
