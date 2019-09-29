James Freeze
BRISTOL — James L. Freeze, Sr., 87, of Bristol, died at 5:35 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Hospice House Center for Hospice Care, Elkhart. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
Updated: September 29, 2019 @ 8:40 am
