COLUMBIA CITY — Margaret "Peggy" L. Weeks, 91, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, Fort Wayne.
Born June 14, 1931, in Duluth, Minnesota, she was the daughter of John and Ethel (Anderson) Arthur.
Peggy graduated from Central High School in Duluth, worked at and graduated from Glenwood Hills Hospital School of Psychiatric Nursing.
Peggy moved to Avilla, Indiana, in Noble County and in 1968, she moved to her present home in Columbia City. Furthering her education, Peggy attended Ivy Tech College in Fort Wayne, receiving an associate degree as a Medical Assistant in 1981. She then worked for North American Van Lines from 1981, until taking a position with Fibre Form in 1992. She went on to retire in 1996.
Peggy adored nature's beauty and the changing seasons, and was awed by God’s magnificent creations and creatures. She loved and studied God's words and messages, and she enjoyed traveling, cross-stitching and was an avid reader.
Her memberships included Columbia City United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women and Susanna Circle. From 1974 to 1978, she was involved with the Parliamentary Law Literary Club, serving as its treasurer and secretary, vice president and president; Kappa Kappa Kappa Sorority as treasurer in 1975 and 1976; and the Town and Country Homemakers Club, serving as vice-president and president from 1975-1976. While Peggy lived in Noble County, she was instrumental in reestablishing the Noble County Cancer Society. She was in the Friends of Peabody Library-Book Sales and helped with the Veteran's Day Programming.
She enjoyed traveling, Europe especially, exploring her Celtic and Scandinavian heritage and reading, particularly books centered on historical events.
Survivors include her daughter, Nancy Shah; sons, John (Marilyn) Weeks and Thomas A. (Cheri-Anne) Weeks; siblings, Sally Brouillette, Corrine (James) Woodard, Charles (Emily) Arthur and Dennis Arthur; and step-granddaughter, Jessica Lynn.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, John Ernest Weeks; brothers, John Arthur and Darrell Arthur; and sister, Jeanne Johnston.
A memorial service for Peggy will be held at 4 p.m., on Saturday April 15, 2023, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City, with calling one hour prior.
Peggy will be laid to rest at Park Hill Cemetery, in her hometown Duluth, Minnesota.
Flowers are welcome, but donations may also be made in Margaret’s memory to Columbia City United Methodist Church or Peabody Library.”
Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send family condolences or sign the online guestbook.
