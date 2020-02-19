SPRING HILL, Fla. — Judith Ann Baxter, 76, of Spring Hill, Florida, formerly of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, while surrounded by loved ones. She no longer suffers from Alzheimer’s and is now in her Heavenly Father’s arms.
She was born on Nov. 2, 1943, in Anderson, Indiana, to Cecil and Pauline (Bowers) Saunders.
She graduated from Fairmount High School in 1961.
On Sept. 11, 1965, she married Andrew “Andy” Baxter, at Friends Church in Fairmount.
Judy pursued her nursing education at Marion General Hospital, first as a licensed practical nurse (LPN), and later through Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, earning her license as a registered nurse (RN). Her long career in nursing included more than 15 years serving McCray Memorial Hospital in Kendallville, as well as serving various area clinics and long-term care facilities.
She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. While raising her family in Kendallville, she was also an active volunteer/leader supporting her children in Cub Scouts, Webelos, Boy Scouts, and Girl Scouts.
Judy and Andy lived in Colorado for several years and spent the last 19 years in Florida, where she continued her career in nursing before retiring in 2005.
Surviving are her husband, Andrew Baxter, of Spring Hill, Florida; three sons, Andrew “Dee” (Cindy) Baxter, of Indianapolis, Indiana, David (Shalisa) Baxter, of Kendallville, Indiana, and Pat (Holly) Baxter, of Kendallville, Indiana; a daughter, Suzanne (Jeremy) Dunham, of Spring Hill, Florida; 19 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Sharon (Mike) Thompson, of Alexandria, Indiana, Marcia Gilman, of Alexandria, Indiana, Janet Saunders, of Alexandria, Indiana, and Jennifer Johnson, of Anderson, Indiana; and a brother, David “Skip” Saunders, of Cornelius, North Carolina.
She was preceded in death by a nephew, Troy Collins; a great-nephew, Nathan Wine; and a sister-in-law, Lelia Dailey
Funeral services will be Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, Indiana, with Pastor Tom Terry of Pine Hills Church, Kendallville, officiating.
Cremation will follow with interment at Marion National Cemetery at a later date.
Calling will be Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, from 4-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
An Eastern Star service will be held at 7 p.m. that evening.
Calling will also be two hours prior to the service on Saturday.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Alzheimer’s Family Organization or HPH Hospice, both in Spring Hill, Florida.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.