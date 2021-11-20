COLUMBIA CITY — Carol D. Rethlake Porter Nolan, 86, of Columbia City, Indiana, died at 8:35 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Heritage Pointe in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on April 2, 1935, in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. She was a daughter of the late Elmer and Inez (Schad) Becker. At the age of 2, her family moved to Huntington, Indiana, from Canada.
She graduated from Huntington High School and received a Bachelor's Degree from Huntington College. She then received her Master's in Education from St. Francis College and later her Master's in Social Work from Indiana University in Indianapolis.
In 1956, she married Tom Rethlake. In 1959, they moved to Noble County and then Wells County in 1965. In 1967, they moved to Whitley County.
In 1969, she began teaching English and Music at Thorncreek Township School, until 1975. She then taught English at Central Noble High School in Noble County, before retiring in 1986. In 1995, she retired as a social worker. She was the grief support facilitator for Smith and Sons Funeral Home for several years.
On Oct. 28, 1995 she was united in marriage to Raymond H. Porter. They always made their home in Columbia City. Mr. Porter died on March 4, 2003.
On Dec. 29, 2004, she was united in marriage to James A. Nolan Sr. They always made their home in Columbia City.
Her memberships included Grace Lutheran Church, where she served as Director of Music for 12 years, Parliamentary Law and Literary Club, Literary Council of Whitley County, Court Appointed Special Former Advocate volunteer for children and former member of Passages Human Rights Committee.
Surviving is her husband, Jim; three sons, Mark (Julie) Rethlake, Mike (Patti) Rethlake and Kent (Brenda) Rethlake, all of Columbia City; five stepsons, Timothy Lane Porter, of Larchmont, New York, Craig Huntington Porter, of Dearborn, Michigan, Christopher Leigh Porter, of Columbia City, James A. Nolan Jr., of LaGrange, Illinois, and Henry Nolan, of Zionsville; four stepdaughters, Ann Moore, of Huntertown, Jennifer Trumbull, of Fort Wayne, Mary Cartwright, of Fayetteville, Georgia, and Amy Sholtis, of Cadyville, New York; 10 grandchildren; 19 step-grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and brother, Carlson Becker, of Traverse City, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her father, Elmer Becker, who was President Emeritus of Huntington College at his time of death; mother, Inez Becker; brother, Winston Becker; and two sisters, Betty Favorite and Ruth Weber.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Smith and Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Visitation will be two hours prior to the time of service.
Cremation to follow the funeral service.
Burial of cremains will be at Greenhill Cemetery.
Memorials in Carol’s honor are to CASA of Northeast Indiana.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
