GARRETT — Cheryl Louise Coleman, age 76, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at Parkview-Randallia.
Cheryl was born on Aug. 2, 1945, in Garrett, Indiana, to Merritt A. and Mary Rose (Whittecar) Tuttle, and they preceded her in death.
She married Charles W. Coleman on Sept. 19, 1964, in Garrett, Indiana.
She was the attendance secretary at Garrett High School, retiring in 2007, after 35 years.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, Charles W. Coleman, of Garrett, Indiana; daughter, Carrie (David) Krein, of Garrett, Indiana; brother, Ed (Billie) Tuttle, of Garrett, Indiana; and sister, Sue Ann (Jim) Marker, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Private family services will take place.
Burial will take place in Christian Union Cemetery – Garrett, IN.
Memorials are to the Alzheimer’s Association
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting thomasfuneralhome.org.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, IN 46738.
