ALBION — Julia R. Parker, 87, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
She was born at the family home in Ossian, Indiana, on Jan. 7, 1935, to Alberic and Martha (Colpaert) DeBaillie.
Julia retired from Siligan Plastics (formerly Monsanto) after 35 years of dedicated service.
She was a die-hard sports fan, especially her Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. She enjoyed puzzles and loved spending time with her grandkids.
Julia leaves behind her daughter, Vicky (Paul) Kimmel; son, Randy (Linda) Parker; grandsons, Jesse (Khara) Kimmel, Josh Kimmel, Jason (Shelby) Kimmel, and Dustin (Brittany) Parker; granddaughters, Nicole (Joey) Noe and Kelly Forker; and great-grandchildren, Brooke (Cody) Kirkpatrick, Kennedy (Austin) Pulver, Brock Noe, Kole (Taylor) Forker, Katie Forker, Kane Forker, Riley Kimmel, Braxton Kimmel, Penelope Parker, Pippa Parker, Keegan Kimmel, and Brynley Kimmel. Also surviving are great-great-grandchildren, Khloe Kirkpatrick, Klaire Kirkpatrick, Eleanor Pulver, Ember Pulver and Beckett Forker; sisters, Betty (Bob) Miller and Marcella Boman; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Terry Forker; sisters, Louise Hague, Mary DeBaillie and Diann Brown; brother, Henry DeBaillie; brothers-in law, John Hague, Ed Busche and Jerry Boman.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, with visitation one hour prior.
Pastor Bret Frymier will officiate.
Visitation will also be from 3-8 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Sweet Cemetery, rural Albion.
Contributions in Julia's memory may be directed to Parkview Noble-LaGrange Hospice.
To sign the online guestbook or send a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
