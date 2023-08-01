George Edwin Workman, age 96, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Kendallville Manor.
Visitation is Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m.
Burial with Kendallville Fire Department honors will take place at Christian Union Cemetery, near Garrett.
Memorial donations may be made to the Workman family.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville.
