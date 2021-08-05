SPENCERVILLE — Kenneth L. Wagner Sr., 87, of Spencerville, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
Kenneth and his late wife, Arlene L. Wagner, were married 65 years and lived 40 years at Little Turkey Lake before recently moving to Spencerville, Indiana.
Kenneth loved his wife and enjoyed watching her enjoy life. He loved teaching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Kenneth had six children, Collene and (Dan) Cox, of Columbia City, Dorene and (Ernie) Beverly, of Greenwood, Ohio, Steve and (Patti) Wagner, of Spencerville, Indiana, and Kenny (Dawn) Wagner, of Orland, Indiana; 12 grandchildren, and 33 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by Rhonda and Tonda Wagner.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at D.O McCombs & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, with viewing from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Pastor Dustin Wagner will be officiating.
Dinner following at Leo-Cedarville Pavilion.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to Make A Wish Foundation or Greater Fort Wayne Campus Ministry.
