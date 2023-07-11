LAGRANGE — Mildred Hughes, 96, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Life Care Center of LaGrange, with her family by her side.
She was born on Jan. 9, 1927, in Garrett, Floyd County, Kentucky. to Hiram and Ella (Centers) Hicks.
On Dec. 7, 1946, she married Millard Hughes in Floyd County, Kentucky. He preceded her in death on Oct. 9, 1997.
Mildred moved to LaGrange County with Millard in 1954, from Floyd County. She worked in Environmental Services for the LaGrange Community Hospital. At the age of 82, she decided it was time to finally retire.
Mildred loved her family and enjoyed the many adventures that she and her children made over the years. She was a long-time member of the LaGrange Church of Christ and was involved in many activities inside the church.
Surviving Mildred are her three daughters, Lois (Joe) Oakley, of LaGrange, Penny (Fred) Oakley, of Howe and Diane (David) Kimpel, of LaGrange; a son, Joe (Kathy) Hughes, of Howe; 12 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren; and 24 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lenoka Yoakam, of LaGrange, Edna Childers of Ohio; three brothers, Charles (Ophila) Hicks, of Texas, Larry Hicks, of Arkansas, and Jerry (Yvonne) Hicks, of LaGrange.
Along with her parents and husband, Mildred, was preceded in death by her sister, Nadine Fry; and six brothers, Mitchel Hicks, Bill Hicks, Bob Hicks, Jack Hicks, Al Hicks and Earnest Hicks.
A visitation will be held at LaGrange Church of Christ on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, from 4-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at the church on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 11 a.m., with Jim Lazarino officiating the services.
Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange, following the funeral services.
Memorials may be contributed in Mildred’s memory to LaGrange Church of Christ.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, Indiana.
