MUKILTEO, Wash. — Samuel Miles Holtzman, 75, passed away on July 22, 2021, after fighting the complications of diabetes for a number of years. He was a resident of Mukilteo, Washington.
Sam was born on July 13, 1946, in Napoleon, Ohio, to Clark and Dorothy Holtzman. Before he began elementary school, his family moved 60 miles west to Angola, Indiana, where he graduated from high school in 1964.
He completed studies at Indiana University in 1971, with a degree in political science. He met his wife, Laura, at Indiana, and the two celebrated their 50th anniversary in January. Sam was the namesake of his great-grandfather, whose wife was also named Laura.
He is survived by his wife; daughter, Becky (David) Ondrik, of Bloomington, Indiana; son, Clay (Jennifer); and grandson, Harrison Holtzman, of Cumberland, Maine. Sam is also survived by four brothers and a sister, Joel Holtzman, of Atlanta, Georgia, Clark (Ann) Holtzman, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Suz (Denis) Hearn, of Lilburn, Georgia, Tony (Ruth) Holtzman, of Huntington, Indiana, and Jon (Sharon) Holtzman, of Greensboro, Georgia.
Sam retired in 2014, as president and CEO of LifeGift, an organ procurement organization serving the state of Texas, and more than 200 counties in the Southwest.
"He was a respected pioneer in the world of organ transplantation," said Steve Sanders, LifeGift board member. "Sam was a visionary leader with an educator's heart,’ noted Kevin Myer, current president and CEO. "He was always kind, generous and devoted to lifting up anyone who needed a helping hand. He was an amazing guy, mentoring many people, including me, who went on to serve leadership roles in the donation community."''
Sam's American roots go back beyond the founding of the nation. Seven generations ago his grandmother's first cousin, Johns Hopkins, was founder of the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. His great-great-great-great grandfather, John Deaver, was an officer of the Maryland Line, predecessor of the Maryland National Guard. Deaver joined the regiment when it was formed in 1776, fought in several major battles and wintered at Valley Forge.
Deaver's daughter, Margaretta, married 27 year-old George Holtzman when she was 21. Both were Quakers.
At age 18, Holtzman had been a member of the Baltimore Militia — a Minute Man — which was called to duty during the British attack on Fort McHenry during the War of 1812. Young George served as a powder monkey, carrying powder to the cannon at the fort. On the morning of Sept. 14, 1814, by dawn's early light, Francis Scott Key wrote his poem about the excitement of seeing the flag still flying above the battlements. Private Holtzman was in the fort during the bombardment.
Sam began his university education at Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, with an interest in becoming an architect. After a year, he decided architecture was not for him. He was trying to decide what came next when his parents suggested he consider service in the Peace Corps. He applied, was accepted and served two years in Hyderabad, a city in south central India.
He returned in 1968, having given away everything he owned to people he worked with. He was wearing dhoti pants and had hair down to his shoulders. With his receding hairline he joked that from the back he "looked like a beautiful young maiden and from the front like a dirty old man."
His experience in the Peace Corps in rural India, helped him zero in on what he wanted to do for the rest of his life. At retirement he had completed a 43-year career in health care.
