AUBURN — Howard D. Hamilton, 63, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
He was born on Sept. 20, 1957, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Howard D. and Shirley J. (Ritter) Hamilton.
Howard married Judith A. “Judi” McDonnell on Sept. 20, 1997, in Fort Wayne, and she passed away on Aug. 17, 2012.
Surviving are five children and their spouses, Jason A. and Leslie Hamilton, of Phoenix, Arizona, Brandon H. and Michelle Hamilton, of Indianapolis, Perry G. and Tonya Wise Jr., of Angola, Chad D. and Lisa Wise, of Angola and Dawn M. Wise, of Fort Wayne; seven grandchildren, Brittany Parr, Zeb Wise, Samantha Wise, Erika Wise, Madison Hamilton, Knox Hamilton and Beau Hamilton; mother, Shirley Hamilton, of Kalamazoo, Michigan; brother, Brian L. Hamilton of Belleville, Michigan; and a sister, Theresa J. Hamilton of Portage, Michigan.
There will be a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Please contact either Jason Hamilton or Brandon Hamilton for further details.
Memorials may be directed to DeKalb Humane Society, P.O. Box 806, Auburn, IN 46706.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
