HAMILTON — Dianna Lynn Lybarger, 65, of Hamilton died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at her home in Hamilton with her family at her side.
She was born Aug. 8, 1956, in Huntington, West Virginia, to Billy and Patricia (Skeens) McKnight. Her father has passed away and her mother survives in Hamilton.
Dianna worked at Rieke Corporation in Hamilton before retiring in 2021.
She was a member of the Hamilton Church of Christ in Hamilton and she loved spending time with her granddaughter, Addi.
Dianna married Dale E. Lybarger on Feb. 16, 1974, in Hamilton and he passed away May 1, 2015.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Delena and Chris Clark of Angola; a granddaughter Adalyn Clark; two brothers and a sister, Charles McKnight of Hamilton, Terry and Becky McKnight of Waterloo and Faye McKnight of Pleasant Lake.
She was preceded in death by her father, brother, Billy McKnight and son-in-law, Benjamin Mercer.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Hamilton Church of Christ, 4045 E. Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton. Burial will follow the service in Hamilton Cemetery, Hamilton.
Calling is 4 hours prior to the service Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.at the church. Memorials can be directed to the family, c/o Delena Clark.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo is assisting the family with arrangements. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
