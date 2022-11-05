FORT WAYNE — Diane Mory, 85, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at her home in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Sept. 4, 1937, in Connersville, Indiana, the daughter of the late Mattie Lou (Glass) and Malcolm Wiley Simmons.
Diane graduated from Brazil High School, Brazil, Indiana, and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education in 1958, and her Master’s Degree in 1984, from Indiana University.
She taught school at Carroll Jr.-Sr. High School for 18 years, and retired in 2002.
Her memberships included, Alpha Delta Kappa, Kappa Delta, Summit City Singers, Southmore Singers, and 3 Rivers Visiting Dog Club.
She was also a member and an Elder at First Christian Church, and sang in the church choir. She was much loved and loved back in return with abundance.
Diane is survived by her children, Kevin (Cindy) Mory, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; Eric Mory, and Daniel Mory, both of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and grandchildren, Madilyn and Kaitlyn.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Richard Perkins Mory.
Visitation will begin at 3 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, followed by a Celebration of Life at 5 p.m., at First Christian Church, (new location) 6404 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers, to First Christian Church. D.O. McComb and Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfied Ave., Fort Wayne, IN 46807.
To sign the online guestbook go to www.mccombandson.com.
