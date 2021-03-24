ALBION — Darrell A. “Duff” Johnson, age 65, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at his Albion home.
He was born on Aug. 11, 1955, in Richmond, Indiana, to Darrell and Berniece (Burns) Johnson.
He was a 1973 graduate of Central Noble High School.
Duff worked for Forest River, manufacturer of campers and motorhomes, for 10 years as a warranty clerk. He retired on Dec. 28, 2010.
He was an avid fisherman.
Survivors include his mother, Berniece Johnson, of Albion; daughters and sons-in-law, Jessica Johnson and Kurt Raatzs, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, and Joleen and Brad Rose, of Wawaka, Indiana; four grandchildren, Johnathan Rose, Jade Rose, Katrina Rose and Katharine Rose; one great-granddaughter, Rosilyn; sister and brother-in-law,Shawn and Ryan Troyer, of Albion; niece and her husband, Rachel and Erik Stangland, of Brownstown, Indiana; nephew and his wife, Heath and Jessica Troyer, of Leo; and great-niece and nephew, Caroline and Elijah.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., in Waterloo.
Funeral services will be held immediately following visitation on Saturday at 2 p.m., at the funeral home in Waterloo, with Pastor Gary Selbee officiating.
Pallbearers will be Rachel Stangland, Heath Troyer, Brad Rose, Johnathan Rose, Kurt Raatzs, Trent Kanders, Bryan Drerup and Ryan Troyer.
Burial will take place at Butler Cemetery in Butler.
Memorial donations may be made to Parkview Home Health and Hospice, 1900 Carew St., Suite 6, Fort Wayne, IN 46805.
Per Gov. Holcomb’s mandate, face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.fellerandclark.com and on our Facebook page at Feller and Clark Funeral Homes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.
