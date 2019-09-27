BUTLER — Irene Z. Curry, 94, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola.
She was born June 5, 1925, at home in Stafford Township, rural Butler, Indiana, to Harry and Zola (Beard) Ginder. They preceded her in death.
Irene graduated from Butler High School in the Class of 1943.
She retired from Charleston Metals, Waterloo, with 22 years of service.
Irene was dedicated to work and raising her family. She was very contented with life and extremely loyal to her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed jigsaw puzzles.
Surviving are two sons, Donald (Carol) Curry, of Upland, Dale Curry and Gloria Baloy. of Cheboygan, Michigan; one daughter, Maureen (Brian) Woodcox, of Butler; four grandchildren, Jeff Curry, of New York, Jay Curry, of Fort Wayne, Brad (Stephanie) Woodcox, of San Jose, California, and Craig (Kjia) Woodcox, of Butler.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Kathryn Betz, Viola Reinhart, and Genieve Keller.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway, Butler, with Pastor Dale Rabineau officiating.
Burial will follow after services at Butler Cemetery.
Visitation will begin two hours prior to services, from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Family requests memorials to be given in memory of Irene Curry to the donor’s choice.
To leave condolences to the family visit hejohnsonfh.com.
Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.