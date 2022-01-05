STAMFORD, Texas — Henry Dale “Red” Guenther, 81, of Stamford, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Stamford. The family has chosen cremation services and will hold a celebration of his life at a later date.
He was born on June 22, 1940, in Davenport, Iowa, to Henry Dale and Nellie Muriel (Stiles) Guenther. They preceded him in death.
He married Connie May Radke in 1959. To this union were born six children.
He later married Margaret Linette Sudis, who preceded him in death.
Red worked as a diesel mechanic, but loved to be outside and was quite the outdoorsman and handyman. He enjoyed fishing, visiting with friends and helping others with whatever they needed. He loved his children and spending time with them. He moved to Stamford from San Marcos 12 years ago.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Mike Etchason and Robert “Bob” Guenther; and two sons, Tracy Joe Guenther and Eugene Kurt Guenther.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, John Dale Guenther, of San Angelo, James Dean Guenther, of Lake Jackson, Texas, Julie Mullins and Johnny, of Stamford and Thomas Scott Guenther, of New Braunfels; his sister, Jerri Etchason, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; brother, Tom Etchason, of Minnesota; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Kinney-Underwood Funeral Home, Stamford, Texas, has been entrusted with arrangements.
