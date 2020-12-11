GARRETT — Marshall B. Kellermeier, 78, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Millers Merry Manor in Garrett, Indiana.
He was born on Sept. 15, 1942, in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Herbert and Vivian Kellermeier. They preceded him in death.
He was a member of Trinity English Lutheran Church, Northeastern Masonic Lodge #210, Fremont, Indiana, Scottish Rite, Mizpah Shrine, Potawatomi Shriners, Steuben County Lake Council and Lake Gage Land Lake Association.
Marshall retired from General Electric in 1986, after 24 1/2 years as a security officer. He also worked at Lutheran Hospital for 15 years in security. Marshall was also a dedicated and long time employee for Mungovan and Sons Funeral Home since 1962, and D.O. McComb and Sons since 1995.
He had a big heart and was very passionate about serving those who were in need of a kind word of comfort.
Marshall is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Patricia L. Kellermeier, of Auburn, Indiana; son, Michael (Teri Scott) Kellermeier, of Clear Lake, Indiana; daughter, Valerie (Toby) Bireley, of Hamilton, Indiana; grandchildren, Kayla (Chris) Viel, of Huntington, Indiana; Logan Kellermeier, of Orland, Indiana; Jade (Steven) Walker, of Angola, Presley Scott, of Clear Lake, Indiana, and Karaghan and Mataya Bireley, of Hamilton, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Lowell T. and Delbert Kellermeier.
Private funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Please join the family to celebrate the life of Marshall Kellermeier at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Facebook Page for livestream service.
Memorials may be made to Parkview Hospice or Trinity English Lutheran Church of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
To sign the online guestbook go to www.mccombandsons.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.