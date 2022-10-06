AUBURN — Roberta J “Bobbie” Schaab, 90, died on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at her home in Auburn, Indiana.
She was born on May 7, 1932, in Auburn, to James and Helen (O’Dell) Little.
Bobbie was a 1950 graduate of Auburn High School and earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education through Indiana University.
After raising her children, she worked for a time, substitute teaching at DeKalb High School.
She was a lifelong member and was very active in the Auburn Presbyterian Church. She served her church in many roles, including as a Deacon and head of the Vacation Bible School program for many years.
She was also a lifelong member of the Eckhart Public Library, having fond memories of going to the library as a child and seeing all the books, and admiring the beauty of the building. She was a volunteer and served on the board of the Friends of the Library. One of the things she did for many years and enjoyed doing was sorting books for the book sales the library had every year. She served on the Auburn Zoning Board and because of her love for flowers and plants, she was a long-time member of the Auburn Garden Club.
She married William C. Schaab on Sept. 2, 1952, in LaGrange County, Indiana, and he passed away on Feb. 28, 1997.
She is survived by a son and daughter, William J. (Kim) Schaab, of Auburn and Elizabeth J. (Haskel) Shepherd, of Auburn; four grandchildren, William H. “Will” Schaab, of Fort Wayne, Katherine J. “Kate” Schaab, of Fort Wayne, E. Carter (Micha) Bell, of Indianapolis and Joseph C. (Courtney) Shepherd, of Auburn; six great-grandchildren, Campbell Bell, Henry Bell, Bailey Bell, Sophie Shepherd, Khloe Shepherd and Kam Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant son, Kenneth Schaab; and a sister, Judy Meyers.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Auburn Presbyterian Church, 111 W. 12th St., Auburn, Indiana, with the Rev. David Lawrence officiating.
The family is receiving friends three hours prior to the service from 4-7 p.m., at the church on Monday.
Memorials may be given in memory of Bobbie, to Auburn Presbyterian Church or the Eckhart Public Library Foundation.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send the family condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
