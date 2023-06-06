Ruth Lehman Jun 6, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ruth Mildred Lehman, 92, of Angola, Indiana, died on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.Arrangements by Feller and Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should Indiana hike its cigarette tax from 99.5 cents per pack? You voted: Yes, by at least $1 Yes, by $2 or more No Vote View Results Back Special Sections Noble County Senior Expo Guide 2023 Kick off to Summer 2023 Spring Home and Garden 2023 Steuben County Community Guide 2023 2023 Steuben Calendar Steuben County Visitors Guide 2023 Northeast Indiana Eats 2023 Noble County Community Guide 2023 Senior Services Directory NEI 2023 Sylvan Lake Directory 2023 Angola Balloons Aloft 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCouple opens 'Smiling Cat' restaurantMarturello to lead KPC as executive editorSurveyor behind bars after fleeing police on bikeTeacher shares reason for resignatonLocal police officers make arrestsJudge orders new election for Kendallville council seatMan ejected from motorcycle, critically injuredMcIntyre Place event space opens in downtown AuburnSpencerville man sentenced to 20 years for child molestingPolice Blotter Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Garrett seniors receive diplomas Garrett seniors receive diplomas DeKalb seniors receive diplomas Homestead ends DeKalb season in regional ‘Race to Survive: Alaska’ Winners Speak Out After Dramatic Finale Police blotter Garrett Organization News Garrett students sign on with employers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.