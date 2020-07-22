Merrill Hackett Jul 22, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Merrill Keith Hackett, 90, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died on July 10, 2020, at his home. Arrangements by Sheets & Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Are you more likely to shop in a store that requires face masks for everyone? You voted: More likely — I will feel safer Less likely I will wear a mask if I must but will be angry Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDeKalb Free Fall Fair canceledEast Noble unveils reopening planKendallville Apple Festival canceledGarrett teacher named as finalist for teaching honorAn opportunity Dale Gearheart has been waiting forSpry 90-year-old credits orchids for longevityEast Noble will make athletics decisions in AugustCountry music artist performing in Hamilton on FridayU.S. Surgeon General salutes LaGrange grocery's efforts to slow COVID-19TrueCore building Waterloo plant Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Top Ads KD128098 KD128114 KD128576 Top Jobs KD128897 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Even a virtual fair deserves dedication Two Central Noble school board seats up for vote Looking Back Puzzle Youth-serving organizations hit hard by COVID-19: Lilly Endowment’s new fund offers help Area Activities Angola, Pleasant Township reach fire protection agreement Big changes in small change
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.