BUTLER — Thomas Wendell Cook, 67, of Butler, Indiana, died on Tuesday April 13, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Tom was born March 29, 1954, in Auburn, a son of the late Wendell and Blanche Cook.
Tom lived his entire life in rural Newville, Indiana, and had worked at International Harvester as well as Vulcraft Corporation in St. Joe for 32 years.
He enjoyed spending the winter months in New Port Richey, Florida. Tom spent his summers working around his home and fishing. He especially looked forward to fishing in local bass tournaments with his son and pond or river fishing with his grandsons.
Tom married Catherine M. (Gee) Cook on Oct. 25, 1994, and she survives in Butler.
He is also survived by stepsons, Robert (Laura) Long, of Auburn, Aaron (Janie) Long, of Auburn and Brett Long of Auburn; daughter, Lisa (Tim) Huffman, of Fort Wayne; brother, Glen (Crystal) Cook, of Butler; sisters, Carol (Will) Winebrenner, of Fremont, Jean (Gary) Prough, of Butler and Cherie (Dave) Blount, of Pleasant Lake; grandchildren, Miranda Long, of Auburn, Sawyer Maldeney, of Waterloo, Braeden Huffman, of Fort Wayne, Geoffrey Long, of Auburn, Owen Long, of Auburn, Brady Long, of Auburn and Riley Long, of Auburn; stepmother, Rosie Mickelson Cook, of Newville; brother-in-law, Mike Gee, of Auburn; and sister-in-law, Jonette Gee, of Auburn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Lavoy Cook; and a sister, Doris Newton.
A funeral service for Tom will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, April 17, 2021, with visitation one hour prior at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
Visitation will also be held on Friday, April 16, 2021, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Burial will be held at Riverview Cemetery, Newville.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Long, Owen Long, Brady Long, Joe Woods, Sawyer Maldeney and Ryan Wallace.
Memorial donations may be made to Catherine Cook.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.