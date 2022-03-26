AUBURN — Douglas E. Bishop, 49, of Auburn, Indiana, died suddenly at his home on Thursday, March 24, 2022.
He was born in Auburn on Feb. 24, 1973, to Thomas E. and Vicki (Markley) Bishop. They survive in Auburn.
Doug was a member of the Sons of American Legion of Garrett. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle “Louise” and spending time outdoors. He loved spending time with his three children and his family. Doug was an avid music listener and enjoyed crafting with woodwork and pencil and paper. Doug was extremely loved by his family and friends and will be missed.
Also surviving along with his parents are two daughters and a son, Lily Bishop and her fiancé, Alhmad Jernigan, of Middletown, Ohio, Emma Bishop, of Albion and Evan Bishop, of Auburn; and a sister and brother-in-law, Jennifer and Bryan Johnston, of Garrett.
A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be given in memory of Douglas to the family or the Garrett American Legion.
To send condolences to the family visit www.fellerandclark.com.
