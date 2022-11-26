GOSHEN — Louise Shrock, 100, of Goshen, formerly of Topeka, passed away peacefully into the presence of the Lord at 1 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Greencroft Health Care Center, in Goshen. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.
