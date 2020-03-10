TOPEKA — Mary Ellen Mullett, 81, of Topeka, Indiana, died at 11:37 a.m., on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on March 14, 1938, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Manass B. and Ida (Yoder) Bontrager.
On Oct. 22, 1957, in LaGrange County, she married Melvin Lee Mullett. He died on April 9, 2012.
Surviving are five sons, Larry (Rose) Mullett, of Rome City, Melvin Jr., (Dorene) Mullett, of Millersburg, Alvin (Esther) Mullett, of Shipshewana, Dennis (Esther) Mullett, of Sturgis, Michigan, and Lonnie (Amy) Mullett, of Topeka; seven daughters, Eva (Perry) Yoder, of Shipshewana, Waneta Mullett, of Millersburg, Kathryn (Glen) Lehman, of Shipshewana, Mary (William) Miller, of Topeka, Lorene (Vernon) Miller, of Ligonier, Amanda Mullett, of Shipshewana, and Ida Mullett, of Topeka; son-in-law, Ernest (Kathy) Miller, of Goshen; 75 grandchildren, 138 great-grandchildren; brother, Ora (Susie) Bontrager, of Topeka; three sisters, Barbara Miller, of Shipshewana, Fannie (Freeman) Mast, of Utica, Ohio, and Loretta (Marvin) Kemp, of Nappanee; and sister-in-law, Edna Bontrager, of LaGrange.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two daughters, Linda Miller and Nola Lehman; three grandchildren, Loretta Miller, Marilyn Miller, and Eric Lynn Mullett; great-granddaughter, Olivia Miller; brother, Lester Bontrager; and sister, Lizzie Mae Mullett.
She was a homemaker and a member of Old Order Amish Church.
Visitation will be after 2 p.m., on Monday, March 9, 2020, and all day Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the family residence, 7045 W. C.R. 100S, Topeka.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Devon Yoder residence, 7220 W. C.R. 100S, Topeka.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Vernon O. Lambright and the home ministers. Burial will be at Yoder Cemetery, Shipshewana.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is handling the arrangements.
