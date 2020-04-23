LAOTTO — James F. LaRowe, 79, of LaOtto, Indiana, died on Tuesday April 21, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on March 12, 1941, in Edgerton, Ohio, to Fredrick “Claude” and Jessie “Alvada” (Brown) LaRowe.
Jim was a lifetime farmer. He loved his fields, woods, and all creatures, reflecting his Native American roots.
Jim also loved his family, musical theater, antique farm tools, and particularly his thorough collection of self-restored Allis Chalmers tractors.
His concern for vanishing farmland inspired him to donate conservation easements on his farms to Wood-Land-Lakes RS & D Land Trust, so they would remain farmland forever.
Jim was a generous community volunteer, who especially enjoyed his teaching and demonstrating of old farm machinery, at Salomon Farm Park on Dupont Road, and who made everyone smile with his wit, generosity, and love of life.
He was also a member of Huntertown United Methodist Church, Farm Power Tractor Club, DeKalb County Horseman’s Association, Noble County Gas and Steam Tractor Club and Cedar Creek Tractor Club.
In addition to farming, family, and agricultural history, Jim worked as a line technician at Kraft Foods in Kendallville for 38 years.
Jim married Sandra Keller on Jan. 29, 1967, at Norris Chapel United Methodist Church, and she survives.
He is also survived by two sons and a daughter, Curtis F. (Tammy) LaRowe, of LaOtto, Daniel W. LaRowe (Annette Fischer), of Avilla and Kimberly K. (Trent) Mishler, of LaGrange; eight grandchildren, James LaRowe, Tyler LaRowe, Alyssa LaRowe, Joshua Yoder, Justin (Mikala) Yoder, Nicholas Yoder, MaKayla Yoder and Lexi LaRowe; a great-granddaughter, Opalynn Jones; three sisters, Mary Jane (Henry) Merritt, of Redding Ridge, Connecticut, Shirley Jean Chastain, of Elkhart and Barbara Jo LaRowe (Tom Fletcher), of Denver, Colorado.
Keeping with Jim’s wishes, no services are planned at this time.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements.
Donations in Jim LaRowe’s name may be given to Salomon Farm Park by calling 260-427-6790 or visiting http://www.fortwayneparks.org/facilities/saloman-farm-park.html.
To send condolences please visit www.fellerandclark.com.
