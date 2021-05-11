LIGONIER — Carson Slone Sr., age 80, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 9 2021.
He was born the youngest of 11 children in Garner, Kentucky, on Nov. 17, 1940, to Dan and Melvina Slone.
Carson married Barbara Lawson on Feb. 11, 1964, and retired from Silgan Plastics in 2007, after many years of dedicated service.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barb Slone in 2014; sisters, Lettie Sexton, Connie Hall, Elsie Short, Delia Short, Dorcie Slone, Nancy Childers, Laura Martin and Lauda Conley; and brothers, Ollie Slone and Willie Slone.
Survivors include two sons, Carson Jr., (Carol) Slone and Neal Slone, both of Ligonier; grandchildren, Brandon (Nikki) Slone, of Hoagland, Indiana, Eric (Kelly) Slone, of Southport, Indiana, Justin (Brookelyn) Slone, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Kendra Slone, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; great-grandchildren, Edison, Elliott and Reagan; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held in Mr. Slone’s honor at 1 p.m., on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Yeager Funeral Home,1589 Lincolnway South; Ligonier, IN 46767.
Pastor Jimmy Shepherd will officiate.
Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery in Ligonier, Indiana.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to The National Kidney Foundation, 30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
