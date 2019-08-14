AVILLA — John H. Lingar Jr., of Avilla, Indiana, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at DeKalb Health in Auburn, Indiana, surrounded by his loving family.
John was born on Nov. 15, 1961, in Kendallville, to John H. Lingar Sr. and Mildred (Gibson) Lingar.
John enjoyed fishing and hunting with his brothers and playing baseball, basketball and football with his friends. He loved watching the playoffs, Big Ten Tournament and the Super Bowl.
He lived in Garrett, Indiana, most of his life, until he became disabled three years ago, and had to be placed in Betz Nursing Home.
John is survived by his mother, Mildred Banks, Avilla; brothers, Telmon Lingar, of Waterloo, and Luther (Charlette) Lingar, of Corunna; sisters, Madeline Lemish, of Avilla, and Chris (Dan) Isham, of Auburn; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and a great-great niece.
John was preceded in death by his father, John H. Lingar Sr.; brother, Tony Lingar; sister in-law, Brenda Lingar; nephew, Tony Lingar; grandparents, William and Luecreta Gibson and John and Mary Lingar.
A memorial graveside service will take place at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Circle Hill Cemetery, Angola, with Celebrant Tomas Drzewiecki officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett.
