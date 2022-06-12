PORTAGE, INDIANA — Haley Nichole Watkins, 12, of Portage, died from the results of an auto accident on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in Lake County, Indiana. Young Family Funeral Home-Wolcottville Chapel, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville is assisting the family with arrangements.
