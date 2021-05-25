ALBION — Marilyn Louise Ellet, 84, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Dec. 11, 1936, in Steuben County, Indiana, to Amos and Bessie (Throop) Stetler.
She was a 1955 graduate of Metz High School and Warner Beauty School in Fort Wayne.
Marilyn loved to color, sew and enjoyed cooking.
She married Paul Ellet on Jan. 19, 1958, at Metz Christian Church. He survives in Albion.
Also surviving are sons, Larry (Pam) Ellet, of Albion and Kevin (Yvonne) Ellet, of Albion; daughter, Kathryn (Kent) Kneller, of Larwill, nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers, Leon Stetler, Neal Stetler and Noel Stetler.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Blaine Stetler; sister, Kathryn Stetler; and granddaughter, Lindsay Ellet.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, with visitation one hour prior.
Pastor Bret Frymier will officiate.
Visitation will also be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion.
Contributions in Marilyn’s memory may be directed to the O.I. (Osteogenesis Imperfecta) Foundation for research into brittle bone disease.
To leave a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
