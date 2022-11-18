BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Debra Kay Byrd-Maurer, 66, of Battle Creek, Michigan, died on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
She was born on June 1, 1956, the daughter of Edward Louis Adams and Opal Arlene (Church) Adams.
Deb was a devoted member of the Pythian Sisters since the young age of 16.
Deb is survived by her son, Daniel Byrd; four brothers and their spouses; and the father of her child, James Byrd.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Louis Adams; mother, Opal Arlene Adams; husband, David Maurer; and one sister.
Arrangements by Baxter Funeral & Cremation Service, Battle Creek, Michigan.
