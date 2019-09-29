FORT WAYNE — Ralph M. Calhoun, 62, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Mr. Calhoun was born Oct. 8, 1956, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was the son of Charles and Rachel Calhoun.
He is survived by his son, Jason (Brigitte) Calhoun; and sister Carol (Jerry) Flowers.
There will be no services.
Preferred memorials are to Whitley County Humane Society, 951 S. Line St., Columbia City, IN 46725.
Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
