ANGOLA — Bonnie L. Henderson, 78, of Angola, Indiana, died on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Cameron Memorial Hospital.
She was born in Coldwater, Michigan, on Feb. 20, 1942, to Ralph H. and Myrtle F. (Finisy) Baker.
Bonnie was well-known in the community for her many years of working at Clifton’s Corner Store. She was Jackson Township Trustee for many years before she went to work at M&T Golf Course in Sturgis, Michigan.
On Sept. 23, 1961, in Orland, Indiana, she married Donald G. “Don” Henderson. He preceded her in death on April 29, 2014.
Surviving Bonnie are her two daughters, Karen (Ted) Hayes, of Hamilton, Indiana, and Brenda (Charlie) Reed, of Sturgis, Michigan; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Kathy (Dave) Fennell, of Grand Haven, Michigan, Peg Kobasiak, of Albany, Georgia, and Leslie Fisher, of Auburn, Indiana; a brother, Bill Baker, of Auburn, Indiana; two sisters-in-law, Jeanette Moore, of Rome City, Indiana, and Barbara Henderson of Bronson, Michigan, who was also her best friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don; brother, Bob Baker; and two sons, Richard Lee Henderson and Donald G. “Buster” Henderson.
Graveside services will take place at Adam’s Cemetery, Bronson, Michigan, on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at 1 p.m.
A viewing will be held at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana, on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, from 4-7 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
