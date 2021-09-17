Dale Prough Sep 17, 2021 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dale Prough, age 66, of LaGrange, Indiana, died Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.Arrangements by Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll What's the best way to help kids get through this pandemic? You voted: increased immunization increased use of masks more home schooling by parents other Vote View Results Back Special Sections Spring Home and Garden Readers Choice NS Healthy Living Winter Bridal Guide Spring 2021 Dekalb County Community Guide 2021 Noble County Community Guide 2021 Get The Job Winter 2021 Steuben County Community Guide 2021 LaGrange Community Guide 2021 Go Green 2021 NEI Senior Guide 2021 Noble/LaGrange Graduation 2021 DeKalb Graduation 2021 Steuben Graduation 2021 Readers Choice DeKalb County Kick off to Summer 2021 Garrett Graduation 2021 Memorial Day 2021 Noble County Senior Expo 2021 Fremont Chamber Guide 2021 Angola Chamber 2021 Innovation Awards 2021 Summer #3 2021 Go West Summer 2021 Angola Balloons Aloft 2020 Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Fall Home Improvement 2019 IN|All Sports 2019 High School Football Guide 2019 IN|All Sports Football Preview 2019 Steuben County 4-H Scrapbook 2019 Allen County 4-H Scrapbook 2019 Noble County 4-H Scrapbook Healthy Living July 2019 2019 LaGrange County 4-H Scrapbook 2019 Angola Balloons Aloft 2019 Salute to Industry DeKalb and Steuben Counties Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOne year later, Howe man involved in accident reunites with his guardian angelHazmat spill in Fremont causes evacuationsOfficers deescalate gun standoffDylan Diericx appears at preliminary hearing Monday morningMan who tried to kill wife dies in mental health facilityAunt says she's fighting to see justice for nephewLocal man wins $1 million from Publisher's Clearing HouseVazquez advises to do before teachingBanks urges GOP to take back majorities in CongressChild suffered multiple injures before dying Images Videos CommentedWhite Privilege defined (1)Five COVID-19 deaths logged locally over past week, including younger adults (1)Now that it has full FDA approval, the government should mandate the COVID vaccine for: (1)Gov. Holcomb launches new public health commission (1)High spread of COVID-19 in 88 of 92 Indiana counties (1) Top Ads KD142499 KD142683 KD142766 Top Jobs KD142476 KD143307 KD143203 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Eckhart Public Library director to retire in ’22 North Korea's missile provocation was predictable Keep plants and pollinators healthy through fall landscape care Steuben Community Calendar Chamber plans to recognize employee vaccination rates All in a day's work Area Activities Common Grace open house is Saturday
