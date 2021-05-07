BUTLER – Janet Dorene Frakes, 91, of Butler, Indiana, died on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Janet was born on April 16, 1930, at home in Butler, to Hoyt Hudson Blaine and Ollie Gay (Miser) Blaine. They preceded her in death.
She attended Butler High School, graduating in 1948.
Janet married Richard “Dick” Frakes, on April 5, 1952, in Fremont, Indiana. They raised their family in the Butler area. Their home was always open to all with home-cooked meals and true hospitality.
Janet was a member of American Legion Post #202 Ladies Auxiliary in Butler and Spencerville Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 386.
She had worked for Marshall clothing.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Richard, in 2016; brothers, Howard, Jack and Gerald “Pete” Blaine; and sister, Elizabeth “Dutch” Bollman.
She is survived by daughters, Nanette (Dan) Riggs, Sharon (Bob) Christlieb, Karen (Adam) Staley and Leigh Ann (Steven) Mayer; brother-in-law, Wayne (Jane) Frakes; seven grandchildren, Raquel Frakes, Derrek (Tori) Staley, Andrew (Jessica) Staley, Brooke (Christian) Gehring, Alexis (Grayson) Carpenter, Mariah (Noah Davis) Christlieb and Brennan Riggs; and one great-grandson, Jackson Richard Staley.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at H.E. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway, in Butler, with calling two hours prior to the service.
Please practice social distancing.
Pastor Greg Krafft will be officiating.
Janet will be laid to rest at Butler Cemetery in Butler.
Family request memorials are to the Eastern Star or American Legion Post #202 Ladies Axillary.
Assisting the family with their arrangements is H.E. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home in Butler.
