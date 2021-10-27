PLYMOUTH — Mark A. Rose, age 75, of Plymouth, Indiana, passed peacefully on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Mark was born on Feb. 14, 1946, to John and Vera (Wysong) Rose in Kendallville, Indiana.
He married his high school sweetheart, Beth A. (Bleile) Rose, on June 12, 1966. They enjoyed 49 years of marriage and raised three children, Megan Rose, of Plymouth, Shawn Rose, of Syracuse and Matt Rose, of Plymouth.
Mark attended Purdue University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Entomology and marched in the Purdue “All-American” marching band.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and served as a Green Beret at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
After moving to Plymouth in the early 1970s, he went to work for Arrow Services, where he worked for 46 years, before retiring in 2017.
He was a longtime and active member of First United Methodist Church in Plymouth.
Mark’s life was full of family. He supported and cheered on his children and grandchildren throughout his lifetime, and never missed a sporting event, school activity or performance.
Mark was a lover of fresh air, sunshine and all things outside. He enjoyed working and playing outside, gardening and tending to his bird feeders year-round. His favorite way to enjoy the great outdoors was fishing. While he enjoyed fishing Indiana’s many lakes, the highlight of his summer was his August fishing trip to Cass Lake, Minnesota, with family every year, a tradition he enjoyed for more than 30 years.
Mark is survived by his three children; three grandchildren, Samantha Rose, of Argos, Mitchell Rose, of Plymouth and Riley Rose, of Indianapolis. He is also survived by sisters, Elizabeth (Jim) Glasson, of Silver Lake and Mary (Charlie) Mills, of Warsaw; and brothers, Tom (Joy) Rose, of Albion and Jim (Kay) Rose, of Wawaka.
Mark’s life was full and he had an impact on many. He will be deeply missed by family and friends.
Visitation services will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home at 300 W. Madison St., Plymouth, IN 46563.
Donations in memory of Mark may be given to the American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate.
Thank you to all our friends and community for your support during this difficult time.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in assisting the family with arrangements.
