ANGOLA — Bruce Fultz of Angola, Indiana, went to his heavenly Father the morning of Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
Bruce, 73 years old, was the eldest of the nine children of Edward and Mary Fultz.
Bruce’s learning problems prompted his parents to help organize and in 1954, serve on the first Board at the Johnny Appleseed School for Disabled Children in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Bruce spent his entire life with his loving parents, worked construction with his family, enjoyed family gatherings, pets and TV. He was known as the best masonry “mud mixer” by all who worked with him. Bruce has been a faithful member of Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes in Angola, and always sang a joyful song to the Lord during the hymns.
His surviving siblings are Matt (Sandy) Fultz, Jennifer (Sam) Jones, Mark (Mary) Fultz, Ian (Lavinia) Fultz, Nathaniel (Guadalupe) Fultz, Clint (Diana) Fultz and Jeff (Terri) Fultz.
Bruce was preceded in death by his mother, Mary; and his sister, Amy Sanders Squire.
He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins — all of whom remember him as a good, kind person, who always had a big smile on his face.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes in Angola, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, please support one of the charities listed below in Bruce’s name:
Presbyterian Chapel of the Lakes, 2955 W. Orland Road, Angola, IN 46703 and Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, P.O. Box 204, Angola, IN 46703
