MONGO — Patricia Lou Hall, 86, of Mongo, Indiana, died Oct. 9, 2019, at Parkview Randalia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Mrs. Hall was born on Nov. 22, 1932, in Bronson, Michigan, to Roland and Gladys (Paul) Rifenburgh.
Living in Mongo for many years, she had worked at Kirsch Company in Sturgis, Michigan, for 36 years and had previously worked at Trans-O-Gram in Sturgis, Michigan, and had been a waitress.
Patricia was a member of Mongo United Methodist Church in Mongo, and United Methodist Women of the church. She was also a member of the UAW.
On Feb. 9, 1952, in Angola, she married Arthur G. Hall Sr. He survives in Mongo.
Also surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa (Joseph) Grimm, of Elkhart, and Renee (Brent) Tidd, of Marion, Ohio; a daughter-in-law, Phyllis Hall, of Angola; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Dixie Rice, of Colon, Michigan, and Bonnie and Ray Yoder, of Sturgis, Michigan.
Preceding Pat in death were her parents; a son, Arthur G. Hall Jr.; and two sisters, Shirley Slack and Rolene Rorher.
A graveside service will take place on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Mongo Cemetery in Mongo.
The Rev. James Bartlett will officiate the services.
Memorials may be made to Mongo United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
