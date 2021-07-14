PLEASANT LAKE — Kathleen J. “Jill” Hughes, 73, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, died on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Linda White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana.
She was born on April 9, 1948, in Auburn to Waldo and Zora (Bowers) Stout. They preceded her in death.
Mrs. Hughes was a farmer’s wife and homemaker. For many years, she had a day care in her home and took care of many children.
Surviving are a daughter, Angie Gillespie, of Springfield, Missouri; three sons, Chris (Holly) Gillespie, of Newburgh, Doug (Jessica) Gillespie, of Angola and Robert (Jody) Gillespie, of Fremont; 11 grandchildren; and a sister, Susan (David) Detar, of Pleasant Lake.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, John A. Hughes, a sister, Ida Hamman; two brothers, George Stout and Bill Simon; and the father of her children, Allen Gillespie.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Stroh Church of Christ, 4945 S. C.R. 1100W, Hudson, with Pastor Mike Hamm officiating.
Burial will follow at Circle Cemetery near Hudson.
Visitation will be on Monday, July 19, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m., at the church on the southeast side of Stroh.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Stroh Church of Christ or to Hillsdale College, 33 E. College St., Hillsdale, MI 49242, Attn. Inst. Adv. in memory of Jill Hughes.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
