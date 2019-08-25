Paul Sieber
Paul “Jack” Sieber, 95, of rural Albion passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. He was born on the family farm in Jefferson Township on Feb. 3, 1924 to Charles and Grace (Hardendorf) Sieber.
Jack and his brother and sister grew up during the Great Depression. By the time he was a junior in high school, he knew he wanted to be a naval aviator. He was a senior in high school when Pearl Harbor was bombed. After graduation from Albion High School, Jack chose to enlist in the US Navy as a naval aviation cadet. He completed his training at Corpus Christi where he was given his wings.
He began flying the amphibious seaplane PBY near San Diego, where he became certified to make ocean landings. While stationed at Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, in 1944, he and his flight crew conducted submarine patrols on nearby Midway Islands and Johnston Atoll. In April of 1945, Jack and his team reported to Iwo Jima for air-sea rescue duty. Their mission was to search for downed crewmen of B-29 bombers returning from raids over Japan, who were forced to bail out over the Pacific. His plane and crew were credited with saving 33 lives. Near the end of the war, Jack assisted in searching for survivors of the torpedoed USS Indianapolis.
After the war, Jack married his sweetheart Ida Jean, in Angola, on Nov. 27, 1945. He was then stationed at Jacksonville Naval Air Station in Florida. During this time, Jack helped search for Flight 19, a group of five TBM bombers and a PBM search plane that mysteriously disappeared over the Bermuda Triangle during a routine training exercise. Although no trace of the flight was ever found, and many conspiracy theories exist about the disappearance, Jack always maintained that there was nothing strange about the Bermuda Triangle except bad weather.
In January of 1947, he was discharged from the Navy. He and Ida purchased 120 acres next door to the family farm. They began farming while Jack also worked at a local welding shop for $.80 an hour to support their growing family. In late 1951, Jack received a letter from the Navy that saying he could be recalled to duty. The Korean War was going on, but he told Ida not to worry, that it was just a form letter they send to everyone. A few days later, he was officially recalled. Jack was stationed in Pensacola, Florida, and then Guantanamo, Cuba, where he served as a flight instructor. By the end of his naval career, Jack had attained the rank of First Lieutenant and logged over 4,000 flight hours.
In 1956, Jack and Ida returned to the family farm with their six children. They began a small dairy operation, with the entire family pitching in. Eventually they transitioned to row crop farming, where Jack was an early adopter of no-till practices. Jack continued farming until the age of 90.
Jack was a dedicated Rotarian for more than 50 years. He served as a past president, and was chosen as a Paul Harris fellow. He was one of ten charter members of the Sweet Church Community Organization, who were devoted to the restoration and preservation of the historic church. Jack’s deep ties to the church sprang from attending services there as a boy and cherishing his great-grandfather’s role in the founding of the church in 1875.
Jack had a lifelong passion for gardening. He especially enjoyed growing tomatoes, sweet corn and raspberries. Summers were often filled with taking his grandchildren berry-picking.
Jack continued his love of flying into his 70s as a recreational pilot and often flew other local farmers to the Farm Progress Show in Illinois. He and Ida enjoyed traveling with their camper, particularly to Key West, Florida, where Jack was once stationed. They often took their children and grandchildren along, which instilled a deep love of the Florida Keys in their family.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of nearly 74 years, Ida.
He is survived by children Patricia Truex, Baltimore, Maryland; Michael (Leslie) Sieber, Downers Grove, Ilinois; Margo (Bob) Gogel, Toledo, Ohio; James Sieber, Albion; John (Deb) Sieber, Albion and Dr. Sharon Sieber, Pocatello, Idaho.
A brother, Rod Sieber and his companion Betty Bower, Albion, also survive.
Nine grandchildren: Colin Sieber, Cindy (Shane) Bentz, Sasha (Jerry Michalkiewicz) Wright, Wesley (Kristen) Wright, Vanessa Wright, Megan (Christopher) Eash, Jonathan (Lindsay) Sieber, Jack (Julien) Sieber-Tessier, Jarrod (Jennifer Highland) Sieber also survive, as well as five great-grandchildren: Isaac Bentz, Allison Bentz, Evelyn Eash, Daniel Eash and Ruth Sieber.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Lucille Weber.
Funeral serivce is 11 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 28, 2019, at Sweet Church, 3015 E. 415 N., Albion, with visitation from 10-11 a.m. Visitation is also from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Sweet Church. He will be laid to rest with military honors at Sweet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jack’s memory can be directed to Sweet Church Community Organization.
Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road is handling the funeral arrangements. To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
Alvin Shaffer
Alvin Raymond Shaffer, age 92, of Orland, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Aug.14, 2019, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, Indiana.
Al was born on June 8, 1927, in Butler, Indiana.
He was a World War II Navy veteran. He worked for Keyes Super Market in Orland and later worked for many years for Gay’s Super Market as a manager. He retired as a part-time manager for Bunch’s Shop Rite in Orland, Indiana.
Al was a member of the Orland American Legion Post No. 423 and served as a past commander and was a member of the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Pleasant Lake, Indiana.
He was very public person and a friend to everyone he ever met. He also enjoyed talking in a “Donald Duck” voice to all the children he met during his younger years.
Al married Beverly A. Stoldt. They were married for 50 years. She preceded him in death on Jan. 25, 1998.
Surviving are a daughter, Michelle (David) Gravit of Hudson, Indiana, a son, Randy Shaffer of Orland, Indiana, five grandchildren, Gary (Jennifer) May of Georgia, Jennifer Shaffer of Georgia, Chris (Melissa) Kelly of Colorado, Joshua (Heidi) Shaffer of Wolcottville, Indiana, and Jessica (Dale) Cassel of West Virginia, 13 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, a sister, Mary (Michael) Gray of Goshen, Indiana, and a sister-in-law, Marlene Shaffer.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Shaffer, a son, Gary Alvin Shaffer, a grand-daughter, Taryn Suzette Gravit, his parents, Raymond Paul Shaffer, and Florence (Burk) Madison, brothers, Lloyd Shaffer and Michael Shaffer, and a good friend, Barbara Sams.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Indiana. Pastor Tamra Gerber will officiate the service.
Military honors will be conducted by the Orland American Legion Post No. 423 Color Guard and United States Navy Honor Guard.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Building Fund.
Patricia Likes
Patricia Ruth (Cope) Likes, age 85, of Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Laurels of Butler, Butler, Indiana.
Patricia was born on Aug. 20, 1934, in Dickson, Ohio to Arnold and Ruth (Wilson) Schaadt.
She graduated from Camden Frontier School in 1952. She later worked for many years at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, Indiana.
Patricia was a member of the Pleasant View Church of Christ, Angola, Indiana, and the Red Hat Society. She was a former member of the Cameron Hospital Auxiliary.
She enjoyed camping, house plants, feeding and watching birds, and loved her family, especially all of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Eugene Braddock of Ashley, Indiana, Sharon (Billie) Brewton of Beach Park, Illinois, Brenda Cope of Angola, Indiana, Michelle (Bud) Prince of Fremont, Indiana, and Michael Braddock of Arkansas, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a brother, Myron (Pam) Schaadt.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billie Cope, a daughter, Denise Braddock, a son, David Braddock, her parents, and a sister, Barbara Smith.
Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at Beams Funeral Home. Michael D. Booher, minister of Pleasant View Church of Christ will officiate the service.
Burial will follow the services at Covenanter Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to the Fremont American Legion Cassel Post No. 257.
Constance Frazier
Constance “Connie” May (Court) Frazier, age 77, of Fremont, Indiana, and formerly of Homer, Michigan, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
Connie was born on Sept. 23, 1941 in Battle Creek, Michigan to Marion (Kingman) and Charles Court both of Albion, Michigan.
During retirement she enjoyed spending time with family watching ID channel, going on drives, shopping for hours, singing and dancing to oldies and cuddling with her dog, JJ.
She is survived by her spouse of 43 years, Dennis Roberts of Fremont, Indiana, children, Cheryl (Jim) Brown of Homer, Michigan, Derrick (Mindy) Carter of Fremont, Indiana, Joseph (Kristi) Frazier of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and Michelle (Bob) Hull of Fremont, Indiana, fifteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Nick and Dean, a step-daughter, Susanna and a great-grand-daughter, Makenah.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the Fremont Moose Lodge, 1665 East State Road 120, Fremont, Indiana 46737.
Burial will take place at a later time.
Charles Schlemmer
Charles D. Schlemmer, 58, of Ligonier, Indiana died Aug. 21, 2019, surrounded by his wife and children. He was raised in Ligonier, the middle of the five sons of Alvin “Jack” Schlemmer and Maria Elena “Helen” (Jordan) Schlemmer. He was born at Elkhart Hospital on Nov. 29, 1960.
He married his high school classmate and the “gorgeous babe” of his life, Cynthia A. Good on June 26, 1981, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. They have three adult children who will miss him: Zack, Elizabeth and Caitlin Schlemmer.
Chuck taught social studies at West Noble High School for 28 years, being awarded Most Influential Educator by his students 13 times. He inspired students with his love of history and with his genuine concern and respect for the kids in his classroom.
Chuck was an accomplished cross country and track coach, with a total 24 years on the job. He coached the highest-finishing team in West Noble history, when his girls’ cross country team finished third in the state in 1999.
Off-season, he was an accomplished long-distance runner, usually training for one race or another. He ran numerous marathons and 50K trail runs, among them the Boston Marathon in 2002, finishing in under 3 hours. He even ran a marathon this past April, in which he stopped training the last two weeks due to an injury and still won his age group.
Chuck’s interests were diverse. He ran the distance of the earth’s circumference more than once; we lost count, but he didn’t. He read as relentlessly as he ran – classics, non-fiction and anything he thought would broaden his understanding. He loved to fish, to hike, to canoe and camp. He noticed natural beauty better than anyone. He enjoyed collecting antiques, all of which he was convinced, “would be worth more later, and then you’ll thank me.” He liked biking, but mostly because his joints were wearing from the many miles on foot. He wanted to travel, but at this point, it was mostly to visit his kids. He was a prolific napper. He loved walking his dog Odi and feeding him special treats. He was a quiet goofball.
Also surviving are his mother; four brothers, Mike (Susie Jackson) Schlemmer, Bob (Gloria) Schlemmer, Adam Schlemmer, and Joel (Margie) Schlemmer; and sister Dolores (Bill) Taylor.
Chuck was preceded in death by his father, Jack Schlemmer. If there’s an afterlife, we hope they’re enjoying a nice fishing trip together.
A public celebration of his life will take place at West Noble High School on Aug. 31, 2019, beginning at 6 p.m. It will be held at the track, weather permitting. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. As he would have liked, please do not drive to the top of the hill unless you have a handicapped sticker.
Memorials may be given in Chuck’s honor to Team Schlem at https://www.gofundme.com/f/team-schlem.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
