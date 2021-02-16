James Burelison Feb 16, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save James Burelison, age 65, of Crooked Lake near Angola, Indiana, died on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at his home.Funeral arrangements are pending with Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll When is political violence justified? You voted: In response to the violence of political opponents To support my beliefs and rights Both of the above Probably never Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles'Dead' man arrested by ISPMan who pulled gun on Kendallville officer sentenced to 22 1/2 yearsOn top of his gameFamily defies order to vacate unsafe homeLakeland Intermediate School teacher awarded the trip of a lifetimeStarbucks officially open in AngolaTraffic stop leads to meth chargePhysician expands practice to LaGrange officeInterstate 69 crash injures three peopleIce sculpture display, carriage rides offered this weekend Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Ashenfelter to lead Garrett campus Free tours of Early Ford V-8 Foundation Museum offered this month Cooperation, good hygiene kept local schools open Police Blotter Conservation officers warn of ice dangers Voucher expansion means less money for public schools Deaths and funerals Meeting Place
