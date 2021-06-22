AVILLA — Josephine Bienick, 95, of Avilla, Indiana, died on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Presence Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.
She was born July 22, 1925, in New York City, to Isidor and Rose (Riefler) Stockli.
On Nov. 30, 1946, in New York City, she married Joseph Bienick. He preceded her in death on June 29, 2002.
Mrs. Bienick worked for Kendallville Orthodontist, Dr. Miller, for several years until his retirement. She then worked at Excel Supply for 27 years, retiring in 2012, at the age of 85.
Surviving are two daughters, Jane McManus, of Fort Myers, Florida, and Christine Bienick, of Avilla; a son, Richard Bienick, of Rochester, Michigan; and five grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Henry Stockli, on June 5, 1995.
There will be no visitation or services.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
