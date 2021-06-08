ANGOLA — Vickie Jo Neeley Peel, 64, of Angola, Indiana, died on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
She was born on Sept. 29, 1956, to James and Shirley Neeley.
She was a member of New Hope Clubhouse in Kendallville, Indiana, and a member of Steuben County Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Penny Neeley; father, James Neeley; and mother, Shirley Neeley.
She is survived by her sons, Robert (Amy) Peel and Thomas Peel; and daughter, Jennifer Peel. She is also survived by seven siblings, Jackie Malott, Rebecca Wheaton, Peggy Kunkel, Janie Neeley, James Neeley, Teresa VanDyne and Mitchell Neeley; 13 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
